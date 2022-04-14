Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 13, 2022

The price of Bitcoin it has been trending down since the beginning of this month, today it is just above 40 thousand dollars. It is worth noting that so far this year the price of the most important cryptocurrency in the world traded at highs close to 50 thousand. For its part, ethereum Y Dogecoin they follow a similar trend although within their own parameters.

The fall in prices is related to the expectation that the United States Federal Reserve impose increases in interest rates to counteract inflation. Measures of this type reduce the demand for high-risk investments.

Bitcoin price this April 13, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 344.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 799 thousand 378.22

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 151 million 327 thousand 753.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 549 thousand 055.37

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 378 thousand 558.73

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 278.81

Ethereum price this 13 of April from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 077.58

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 965.63

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 545 thousand 048.95

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 843.75

Dogecoin price this April 13, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.77

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 525.51

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

