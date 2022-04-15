Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 15, 2022

On the morning of this Friday, April 15, 2022, the Bitcoin cryptocurrency is trading stable just above the level of 40 thousand dollars per unit, with a downward trend while other virtual currencies perform with little change in the markets.

After losing ground recovered in previous weeks, the main cryptocurrency is trading down just short of crossing the threshold back to 39 thousand USD per piece, while other denominations have mixed but moderate behaviors.

Bitcoin price this April 15, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 094.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 801 thousand 102.96

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 149 million 591 thousand 460.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 570 thousand 355.08

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 652 thousand 239.25

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 032.64

We suggest you read Walmart and Soriana, with the basic basket at more expensive prices: Profeco

Ethereum price east April 15 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 069.54

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 859.16

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 440 thousand 605.31

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 822.07

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today April 13 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this April 15, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.91

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 543.96

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

Before making an operation with crypto assets, it is recommended to monitor the evolution of each type so that you find the ideal moment to close your transactions, so you must be attentive to the markets in real time.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.