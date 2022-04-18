Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 17, 2022

So much Bitcoin like other cryptocurrencies, they dawn on the markets with few changes in their price this Sunday, April 17, 2022, showing various behaviors, but with slight movements compared to the previous day.

Today the main cryptocurrency remains in its position of 40 thousand dollars per unit, where it has been above that level for several days.

Bitcoin price this April 17, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 416.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 805 thousand 972.99

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 150 million 736 thousand 939.30

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 607 thousand 303.77

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 968 thousand 883.74

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 408.63

We suggest you read WhatsApp, these are all the new features that will be available

Ethereum price east April 17th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 052.99

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 877.69

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 385 thousand 637.72

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 823.08

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today April 16 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this April 17, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.87

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 536.08

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are looking for the right time to make a transaction with crypto assets, do not forget that these have high volatility in the financial markets, so you should closely monitor their performance in real time before making a transaction.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.