Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 18, 2022

On the morning of this Monday, April 18, 2022, the price of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin continues to decline, currently trading below $40K per unit, crossing that threshold to return to the $39K field.

Other cryptocurrencies show a similar behavior, following in the footsteps of the most popular of virtual currencies with setbacks in the markets against national currencies.

Bitcoin price this April 18, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 385.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 786 thousand 666.23

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 147 million 025 thousand 718.70

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 492 thousand 129.78

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 189 thousand 011.47

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 438.24

Ethereum price east April 18th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 934.87

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 610.67

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 947 thousand 094.44

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 717.13

Dogecoin price this April 18, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.72

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 509.07

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are looking to take advantage of this fall to make your transactions, remember that crypto assets are characterized by high volatility, so it is convenient for you to monitor them in real time before closing any operation.

