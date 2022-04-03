Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 2, 2022

This Saturday, April 2, 2022, the main cryptocurrencies have mixed behavior in the financial markets, where the first and most popular of them -Bitcoin- registers a slight setback while others such as Ethereum or Dogecoin appreciated slightly against the different national currencies despite to the ups and downs they suffer.

In the case of the Cryptocurrency par excellence, it is operating at the level of 46 thousand dollars per unit, oscillating in a range that does not manage to rise to 50 thousand dollars, being on March 28 when it came closest to touching 48 thousand USD.

Bitcoin price this April 2, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 46 thousand 324.70

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 919 thousand 786.78

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 175 million 063 thousand 637.70

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 150 thousand 518.84

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 338 thousand 826.23

Bitcoin in euros: 41 thousand 787.74

Ethereum price east april 2 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 450.55

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 68 thousand 873.74

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 13 million 108 thousand 785.08

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 141.93

Dogecoin price this April 2, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.79

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 531.68

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

As you can see, the digital asset markets are unpredictable and due to their variability, it is necessary that you keep up with their performance in real time if you are looking to make an operation with these virtual currencies.

