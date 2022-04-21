Technology

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 20, 2022

Since the beginning of this month we have seen the Bitcoin lose value; It started very close to 46 thousand dollars. Then, from just before the middle of the month, it hovered between $39,000 and $41,000. However, today April 20, 2022the cryptocurrency the world’s largest traded again above 42 thousand dollars. As it was expected, ethereum Y Dogecoin they follow a similar trend, but regardless of their own values.

Bitcoin price this April 20, 2022:

  • Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 086.20
  • Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 844 thousand 642.68
  • Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 157 million 542 thousand 535.00
  • Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 786 thousand 762.34
  • Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 561 thousand 187.44
  • Bitcoin in euros: 38 thousand 883.02

Ethereum price this 20 of April from 2022:

  • Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 162.30
  • Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 63 thousand 463.69
  • Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 837 thousand 532.45
  • Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 921.49

Dogecoin price this April 20, 2022:

  • Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15
  • Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.93
  • Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 546.49
  • Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

