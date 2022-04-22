Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 21, 2022

This Thursday, April 21, 2022, the main cryptocurrencies, including the most popular, Bitcointhey are trading better than a couple of days ar.as when they saw a general pullback.

The best known of the cryptocurrencies is already positioned above the threshold of 42 thousand dollars, improving its position compared to 39 thousand USD of the past days.

Bitcoin price this April 21, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 628.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 857 thousand 668.28

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 161 million 065 thousand 066.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 893 thousand 434.92

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 862 thousand 024.62

Bitcoin in euros: 39 thousand 386.78

Ethereum price east April, the 21st from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 165.94

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 63 thousand 595.82

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 947 thousand 212.79

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 907.44

Dogecoin price this April 21, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.86

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 534.51

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are looking to make your investments in crypto assets, consider that one of its characteristics in the financial markets is high volatility, so it is convenient for you to monitor it in real time to make your operations.

