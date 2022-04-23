Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 22, 2022

On the morning of this Friday, April 22, 2022, both Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies show setbacks in their respective prices, where the main cryptocurrency was positioned just above the threshold of 40 thousand dollars.

The virtual currency par excellence, Bitcoin, remains at low levels due to the slight recovery in previous days, without managing to gain ground.

Bitcoin price this April 22, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 146.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 815 thousand 547.95

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 151 million 450 thousand 808.30

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 557 thousand 941.90

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 294 thousand 782.91

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 944.61

Ethereum price east April 22 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 964.84

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 214.66

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 308 thousand 818.86

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 746.30

Dogecoin price this April 22, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.74

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 515.50

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are going to trade crypto assets, keep in mind that these price swings are an important factor to monitor before closing your trades.

