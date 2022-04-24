Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 23, 2022

Early this Saturday April 23, 2022 both Bitcoin trades with a pullback, while other cryptocurrencies register slight movements in the negative. Having crossed the floor of 40 thousand dollars per unit, the main virtual currency is trading at 39 thousand USD.

In recent days, the cryptocurrency has tried to recover its position, closer to the order of 45 thousand dollars, but progress is hesitant and it returns to its position.

Bitcoin price this April 23, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 782.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 805 thousand 468.18

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 150 million 543 thousand 303.40

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 550 thousand 805.70

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 885 thousand 657.51

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 818.08

Ethereum price east April 23rd from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 966.41

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 060.90

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 225 thousand 479.82

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 746.84

Dogecoin price this April 23, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.74

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 512.92

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are planning to use the decrease in the value of these cryptocurrencies to invest, remember that they are high volatility digital assets, which may well generate profits for you but make it necessary for you to keep an eye on their behavior in real time to locate the ideal moment for do your operation.

