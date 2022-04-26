Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 25, 2022

This Monday April 25, 2022 begins with the main cryptocurrency, Bitcointrading down below the $40k per unit mark and with mixed performances in other digital currencies.

The most popular cryptocurrency is currently in the order of 38 thousand dollars per unit, pending more data on the possible rise in the FED’s reference rates.

Bitcoin price this April 25, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 829.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 789 thousand 040.99

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 150 million 645 thousand 671.80

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 451 thousand 989.10

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 869 thousand 706.02

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 171.23

Ethereum price east April 25th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 861.37

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 166.84

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 117 thousand 566.99

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 666.88

Dogecoin price this April 25, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.84

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 543.54

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

The volatility registered especially in the last week, when sometimes it recovered ground and others gave way in the financial markets is a common characteristic of crypto assets, so if you are looking to make investments in this area, you will have to remain vigilant in real time. about his behavior.

