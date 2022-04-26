Technology

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 25, 2022

Photo of Zach Zach53 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

This Monday April 25, 2022 begins with the main cryptocurrency, Bitcointrading down below the $40k per unit mark and with mixed performances in other digital currencies.

The most popular cryptocurrency is currently in the order of 38 thousand dollars per unit, pending more data on the possible rise in the FED’s reference rates.

Bitcoin price this April 25, 2022:

  • Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 829.80
  • Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 789 thousand 040.99
  • Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 150 million 645 thousand 671.80
  • Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 451 thousand 989.10
  • Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 869 thousand 706.02
  • Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 171.23

We suggest you read Benito Juárez Scholarship, what do they ask to register and receive 840 pesos

Ethereum price east April 25th from 2022:

  • Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 861.37
  • Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 166.84
  • Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 117 thousand 566.99
  • Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 666.88

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today April 24 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this April 25, 2022:

  • Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14
  • Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.84
  • Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 543.54
  • Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

The volatility registered especially in the last week, when sometimes it recovered ground and others gave way in the financial markets is a common characteristic of crypto assets, so if you are looking to make investments in this area, you will have to remain vigilant in real time. about his behavior.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach53 mins ago
0 15 1 minute read

Related Articles

Who is Elon Musk, the womanizing billionaire with Asperger’s who stole emeralds from his father

5 mins ago

Trump says he won’t return to Twitter even if Elon Musk enables his account

17 mins ago

The best alternative to AirPods Pro is also from Apple and has a great discount

29 mins ago

Energy Transition, common point of the candidates | Elections

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button