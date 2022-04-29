Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 29, 2022

This Friday, April 29, 2022, the first and best known of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoinis trading at levels close to 40 thousand dollars per unit, after recovering from 38 thousand USD where it was positioned earlier.

Weeks ago the price of Bitcoin appreciated to 46 thousand dollars, but after a fall in its value it remains close to that level. Other cryptocurrencies behave in a similar way, by checking their exchange parity with other national currencies.

Bitcoin price this April 29, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 271.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 797 thousand 282.86

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 155 million 593 thousand 286.80

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 528 thousand 224.12

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 386 thousand 580.71

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 282.84

Ethereum price east April 29 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 882.35

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 534.48

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 423 thousand 704.22

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 736.36

Dogecoin price this April 29, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.85

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 557.48

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are looking to invest in crypto assets, remember that this same volatility is one of its most obvious characteristics, and you should monitor its price before making your operations.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.