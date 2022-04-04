Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 3, 2022

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have variable prices in the digital assets market this Sunday, April 3, 2020, where the first of them registers a slight advance in its price while other virtual currencies show slight setbacks in its value.

The most popular cryptocurrency in the world is trading in the order of 46 thousand dollars per unit with an upward trend this Sunday morning, while other digital currencies show a mixed behavior, but relatively stable.

Bitcoin price this April 3, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 46 thousand 330.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 920 thousand 108.51

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 175 million 124 thousand 871.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 152 thousand 320.40

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 457 thousand 045.56

Bitcoin in euros: 42 thousand 043.61

Ethereum price east April 3 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 497.14

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 69 thousand 451.45

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 13 million 218 thousand 741.56

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 165.26

Dogecoin price this April 3, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.82

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 537.41

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

If you are considering making operations in the market of these crypto assets, always remember that free float is one of their characteristic qualities, so it becomes important that you are aware of their behavior when making a transaction.

