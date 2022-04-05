Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 4, 2022

This Monday, April 4, 2022, cryptocurrencies are listed in a variety of ways in the financial markets, with Bitcoin registering few changes in its parity with other national currencies, with which it remains close to the level of 46 thousand dollars per unit.

Other virtual currencies are positioned with slight increases or decreases, reflecting the oscillations that characterize the behavior of these cryptoactives, known for their volatility.

Bitcoin price this April 4, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 46 thousand 250.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 913 thousand 499.05

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 170 million 895 thousand 690.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 159 thousand 412.50

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 037 thousand 386.67

Bitcoin in euros: 42 thousand 049.59

Ethereum price east April 4 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 477.02

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 68 thousand 673.20

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 845 thousand 711.30

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 165.13

Dogecoin price this April 4, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.98

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 556.75

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

It is this free float that investors take advantage of to obtain profits through cryptocurrencies, but it also makes it very important to analyze their behavior in real time to know when it is convenient to make each operation.

