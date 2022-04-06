Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 5, 2022

On the morning of this Tuesday, April 5, 2022, the price of Bitcoin is positive with slight advances, while other cryptocurrencies offer mixed results against other national currencies.

As for the first of the virtual currencies, it is still positioned at the level of 46 thousand US dollars per unit, based there and with difficulty breaking its ceiling and staying in a higher location, but without giving up ground in the week.

Bitcoin price this April 5, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 46 thousand 517.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 920 thousand 129.76

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 172 million 208 thousand 526.80

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 5 million 159 thousand 412.50

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 36 million 218 thousand 242.34

Bitcoin in euros: 42 thousand 277.19

Ethereum price east 5th of April from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 473.61

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 68 thousand 760.46

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 874 thousand 727.04

Ethereum in euros: 3 thousand 171.41

Dogecoin price this April 5, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.16

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.09

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 577.80

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

These variations are typical of cryptoassets, and if you plan to carry out any operation in the cryptocurrency markets, it will be important that you remain well updated when making your operation so that you know in advance how the asset in which you want to invest your money evolves in real time. capital.

