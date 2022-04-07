Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 6, 2022

The price of Bitcointhe cryptocurrency most important of the market, presents a considerable downward trend. It came in below $44K this morning, after a streak of several consecutive days at the margin of $46K. In addition, last week it exceeded the threshold of 48 thousand dollars. As usual, ethereum and Dogecoin follow a similar trend, although within their own ranges.

Bitcoin price this April 6, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 44 thousand 005.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 882 thousand 265.58

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 164 million 975 thousand 654.60

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 918 thousand 545.77

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 886 thousand 500.40

Bitcoin in euros: 40 thousand 320.57

Ethereum price east 6 of April from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 234.66

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 64 thousand 842.90

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 135 thousand 635.65

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 965.57

Dogecoin price this April 6, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.15

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 3.00

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 561.17

Dogecoin in euros: 0.14

