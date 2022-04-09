Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today April 9, 2022

The value of Bitcointhe cryptocurrency most valuable on the market, since yesterday it has been below 43 thousand dollars. This after during the previous week it managed to exceed the threshold of 48 thousand, and since then it has remained close to the same range.

The fall began last Wednesday, and is related to the expectation of increases in interest rates by the United States Federal Reserve, which implies less demand in high-risk investments. For its part, ethereum Y Dogecoin They have resisted better the week.

Bitcoin price this April 9, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 42 thousand 503.00

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 851 thousand 636.01

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 159 million 995 thousand 743.00

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 768 thousand 887.19

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 34 million 651 thousand 029.00

Bitcoin in euros: 39 thousand 080.23

Ethereum price this 9 of April from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 227.67

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 64 thousand 673.08

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 12 million 150 thousand 047.28

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 967.75

Dogecoin price this April 9, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.88

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 540.63

Dogecoin in euros: 0.13

