Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 13, 2022

During this morning of Saturday, August 13, 2022, this is the behavior in the markets of both Bitcoin as one of the main cryptocurrencies before different currencies in the markets, highlighting the case of Bitcoin, the first virtual token to be launched that today is positioned around 24,400 dollars per unit.

After the previous days in which relevant economic information was released both for the local case and in the international context, the markets continue to wait for a reversal of the negative behavior that has characterized the cryptoactive markets, which reached minimum levels after their maximum. historic just at the end of last year.

Bitcoin price this August 13, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 24 thousand 500.70

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 485 thousand 806.25

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 102 million 102 thousand 747.10

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 296 thousand 439.33

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 21 million 456 thousand 733.03

Bitcoin in euros: 23 thousand 871.64

Ethereum price this August 13 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 986.83

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 39 thousand 395.38

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 8 million 279 thousand 796.13

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 935.82

Dogecoin price this August 13, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.073

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.46

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 305.82

Dogecoin in euros: 0.071

In case your plans include making investments in virtual currencies, do not forget that digital assets present high volatility in the markets, which implies a risk that many people take in search of attractive returns, so you should remain vigilant of its evolution before carrying out your operations.

