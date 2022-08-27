Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 26

On the morning of this Friday, August 26, 2022, the main cryptocurrencies and chief among them, Bitcoinin the digital asset markets, standing above 21,600 US dollars per unit.

The cryptocurrency sector has seen a 2022 with setbacks from the historical highs registered at the end of the previous year, in a process dubbed crypto winter in which different currencies followed it on that downward path and noting large losses.

Bitcoin price this August 26, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 21 thousand 642.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 430 thousand 474.34

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 94 million 670 thousand 792.32

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 978 thousand 725.14

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 19 million 863 thousand 519.35

Bitcoin in euros: 21 thousand 436.63

Ethereum price this August 26, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 678.94

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 33 thousand 406.71

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 350 thousand 600.79

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 668.99

Dogecoin price this August 26, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.069

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.36

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 299.25

Dogecoin in euros: 0.068

If you plan to make investments in crypto assets, seriously consider the high volatility factor that they have, since it is used to seek profits in the short term, but it does not stop representing a risk for your money, so you should stay well informed before doing any operation.

