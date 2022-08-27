Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 27, 2022

In the sector of cryptocurrenciesthis is how the morning of this Saturday, August 27, 2022 dawns in the digital asset markets both Bitcoin like other relevant virtual currencies when contrasted with different currencies, where a downward trend can be seen in real time.

This year has been characterized by the losses recorded during the negative streak of these cryptocurrencies, after they touched their all-time highs at the end of 2021 to retreat significantly.

Bitcoin price this August 27, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 20 thousand 195.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 402 thousand 690.53

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 88 million 844 thousand 701.08

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 777 thousand 079.58

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 18 million 161 thousand 480.31

Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 181.19

Ethereum price this August 27 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 494.45

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 29 thousand 922.77

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 601 thousand 794.15

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 502.14

Dogecoin price this August 27, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.064

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.27

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 280.32

Dogecoin in euros: 0.064

If among your plans you contemplate making investments in crypto assets, seriously consider the factor of high volatility that these have, since it is used to seek profits in the short term, but it does not stop representing a risk for your money, with what It is in your best interest to keep yourself well informed before making any transaction.

