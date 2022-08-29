Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 28, 2022

This is how the morning of this Sunday, August 28, 2022 dawns, the sector of the cryptocurrencies in digital asset markets, where both Bitcoin Like other virtual currencies, they behave as follows when contrasted with different relevant currencies, showing a downward trend in real time.

Since the all-time highs reached by the various cryptocurrencies at the end of 2021, this year has been characterized by a general downward trend, where the value of the token fell considerably.

Bitcoin price this August 28, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 951.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 399 thousand 328.73

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 88 million 102 thousand 995.94

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 753 thousand 895.59

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 18 million 009 thousand 862.23

Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 012.71

Ethereum price this August 28 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 473.18

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 29 thousand 496.89

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 507 thousand 833.05

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 478.26

Dogecoin price this August 28, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.063

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.27

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 279.95

Dogecoin in euros: 0.064

If among your plans you contemplate making investments in crypto assets, seriously consider the factor of high volatility that these have, since it is used to seek profits in the short term, but it does not stop representing a risk for your money, with what It is in your best interest to keep yourself well informed before making any transaction.

