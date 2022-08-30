Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 29, 2022

During the morning of this Monday, August 29, 2022, this is how they behave in the digital asset markets both Bitcoin as the main cryptocurrencies contrasting them with different national currencies, where the sector faces a setback with respect to its previous position to be below 20 thousand US dollars per unit.

The digital currency par excellence failed to take the upward momentum that its investors expected to end the negative streak that has characterized cryptocurrencies throughout this year, after it registered its all-time high at the end of 2021.

Bitcoin price this August 29, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 979.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 399 thousand 865.71

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 87 million 935 thousand 492.46

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 764 thousand 062.23

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 17 million 980 thousand 770.62

Bitcoin in euros: 19 thousand 967.21

We suggest you read Do you have the signed $20 coin? They charge 300 thousand pesos for one

Ethereum price this August 29 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 492.21

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 29 thousand 839.53

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 569 thousand 200.85

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 491.31

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today August 28 in dollars in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this August 29, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.063

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.26

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 277.25

Dogecoin in euros: 0.063

In case your plans include making investments in crypto assets, seriously consider the high volatility factor that they have, since it is used to seek profits in the short term, but it does not stop representing a risk for your money. , so you should keep yourself well informed before doing any operation.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.