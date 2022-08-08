Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 7, 2022

As for the price of the Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies During the morning of this Sunday, August 7, 2022, the first virtual token to be created is positioned in the currency markets around the level of 23 thousand dollars per unit.

You will also find the correspondence between the main cryptocurrencies and different national currencies, where investors expect their value to improve after the losses recorded this year from the all-time highs at the end of 2021.

Bitcoin price this August 7, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 23 thousand 156.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 473 thousand 163.82

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 99 million 972 thousand 073.82

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 086 thousand 296.54

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 20 million 995 thousand 652.57

Bitcoin in euros: 22 thousand 737.08

We suggest you read How do I record WhatsApp Web video calls with Windows 10 or MacOS?

Ethereum price this August 7 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 705.14

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 34 thousand 841.19

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 361 thousand 396.30

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 677.63

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today August 6 in dollars in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this August 7, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.069

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.41

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 298.31

Dogecoin in euros: 0.068

If you are thinking of making investments in crypto assets, do not forget that they have a high level of volatility, with the greater risk that this implies, but this aspect is used to seek profit, which requires you to be well informed about the evolution in real time of the asset of your interest.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.