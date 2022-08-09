Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 8, 2022

On the first day of this second week of August, the cryptocurrencies reflect positive movements where the first virtual token to be launched stands out, Bitcoinwhich is located in a position of 24 thousand dollars per unit in the digital asset markets.

This reflects a favorable movement, with which Bitcoin gains ground and appreciates after weeks in which the negative trend dominated, and where it will hit minimum levels in months after having registered all-time highs towards the end of 2021.

Bitcoin price this August 8, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 24 thousand 047.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 489 thousand 464.37

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 104 million 285 thousand 417.10

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 220 thousand 196.34

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 22 million 015 thousand 606.66

Bitcoin in euros: 23 thousand 677.16

Ethereum price this August 8 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 802.73

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 36 thousand 575.23

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 798 thousand 033.11

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 766.94

Dogecoin price this August 8, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.071

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.44

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 305.65

Dogecoin in euros: 0.069

If you consider investing in cryptocurrencies, always remember that they are digital assets with a high level of volatility that implies a greater risk for your money, but the prospect of generating profits in a short time is the attraction for many investors. Remember to always keep yourself informed in real time about its evolution before you carry out any operation.

