Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today August 9, 2022

This Tuesday morning this is how the cryptocurrencies What Bitcoinwhich is currently positioned around 23 thousand dollars per unit in the cryptoactive markets.

Cryptocurrencies have had a series of negative weeks in which they have lost ground since the all-time highs registered at the end of the previous year, with investors expecting a reversal that will improve their value in markets.

Bitcoin price this August 9, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 23 thousand 240.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 469 thousand 800.04

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 99 million 986 thousand 913.63

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 109 thousand 983.85

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 20 million 841 thousand 491.06

Bitcoin in euros: 22 thousand 743.47

We suggest you read Banxico presents a new 20-peso coin, so you can recognize it

Ethereum price this August 9 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 714.53

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 34 thousand 653.39

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 7 million 362 thousand 020.37

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 673.96

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today August 8 in dollars in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this August 9, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.070

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.42

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 302.25

Dogecoin in euros: 0.069

If making investments in virtual currencies is among your plans, do not forget that digital assets present high volatility in the markets, which implies a risk that many people take in search of attractive returns, so you should remain vigilant of their evolution. in real time.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.