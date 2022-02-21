Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 20, 2022

This Sunday, February 20, 2022, the first of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, as well as other digital currencies, recorded setbacks in their price against the US dollar and other currencies; now below the level of 40 thousand USD per unit.

The most popular cryptocurrency operates in the order of 38 thousand dollars with a downward trend, although it has stabilized in recent hours, which stopped its advances recorded the previous week.

Bitcoin price this February 20, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 206.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 775 thousand 253.94

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 150 million 196 thousand 639.70

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 080 thousand 235.64

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 30 million 613 thousand 038.25

Bitcoin in euros: 33 thousand 648.86

We suggest you read Appliances that consume more energy and do not save money

Ethereum price this February 20, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 611.32

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 52 thousand 986.56

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 265 thousand 542.84

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 306.32

It may interest you: WhatsApp, you can now listen to voice messages even if you change chat

Dogecoin price this February 20, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.76

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 535.26

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

If you are going to make movements in the digital asset market, do not forget that the volatility in its price is one of the most recognizable characteristics and this is used by investors to obtain profits, but it is necessary that you remain attentive to its evolution in real time when you go to finalize an operation.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.