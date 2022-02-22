Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 21, 2022

After a weekend in which the Bitcoin lost its previous gains, this Monday, February 21, the first cryptocurrency to be launched on the market and other cryptocurrencies that followed it are listed as follows against different national currencies.

Operating below the threshold of 38,000 dollars per unit, the most popular cryptoactive has registered an advance in the financial markets in the last few minutes that positioned it above that barrier, but its movements should be closely watched.

Bitcoin price this February 21, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 620.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 764 thousand 770.57

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 148 million 200 thousand 700.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 036 thousand 013.96

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 30 million 087 thousand 160.05

Bitcoin in euros: 33 thousand 270.01

We suggest you read Tired eyesight? How to activate super dark mode in WhatsApp

Ethereum price this February 21, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 620.33

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 53 thousand 361.04

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 342 thousand 286.72

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 320.30

It may interest you Savings tips: 5 ways to reduce household expenses

Dogecoin price this February 21, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.76

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 534.95

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

If you are going to carry out operations with this cryptocurrency, there is no way to keep yourself informed about the evolution of its price so that you have the necessary data to make the right decisions when making a transaction.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.