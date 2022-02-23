Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 22, 2022

This Tuesday, February 22, 2022 the Bitcoin and other currencies are trading lower in the cryptocurrency market against the dollar and different national currencies as the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine makes investors seek haven assets such as gold as risk aversion increases.

The oldest of the cryptocurrencies is once again under the ceiling of 38 thousand dollars after lowering its exchange rate in the financial markets, in tune with other cryptocurrencies, which do not make profits.

Bitcoin price this February 22, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 37 thousand 859.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 764 thousand 044.59

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 147 million 881 thousand 670.70

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 024 thousand 384.66

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 29 million 965 thousand 082.03

Bitcoin in euros: 33 thousand 123.58

Ethereum price this February 22, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 590.87

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 52 thousand 672.88

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 193 thousand 855.74

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 284.93

Dogecoin price this February 22, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.63

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 509.61

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you are looking to make a transaction with these digital assets, it is convenient that you stay abreast of its evolution in the cryptoactive markets so that you can make your decisions with the most recent and preferably real-time information.

