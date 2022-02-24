Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 23

Today, Wednesday, February 23, the price of Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, remains relatively stable, recovering a bit from the crash of recent months; It crossed the threshold of 38 thousand dollars again.

Being the most important digital currency, it sets the pattern for the behavior of the rest, that’s why ethereum and Dogecoin have followed a similar trend.

According to analysts, the dramatic drop in cryptocurrencies that was recorded at the beginning of this year is mainly due to two reasons; the uncertainty in the markets in the face of the Ukraine crisis, and the Bank of Russia’s proposal to prohibit both the use and mining of any digital currency.

Bitcoin price this February 23, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 534.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 779 thousand 633.76

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 150 million 979 thousand 346.40

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 138 thousand 047.82

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 30 million 432 thousand 858.30

Bitcoin in euros: 34 thousand 031.05

We suggest you read: Profeco Alert for Mazda cars with fuel pump failure

Ethereum price this February 23, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 689.79

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 54 thousand 434.44

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 538,597.22

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 375.07

It may interest you: Banxico digital currency: What advantages and disadvantages does it have?

Dogecoin price this February 23, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.68

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 518.95

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

The announcement by the Bank of Russia is somewhat reminiscent of the fall in cryptocurrencies caused by China, when it banned their use on its territory. However, currently the popularity of crypto continues to increase. If you are thinking of spending some money in this market, keep in mind that these are high-risk investments.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News section.