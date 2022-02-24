Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 24, 2022

This Thursday, February 24, the first cryptocurrency, and also the most popular in the crypto asset market, Bitcoinsuffers losses against the dollar and other national currencies in an economic landscape dominated by the escalation in the diplomatic and now military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The cryptocurrency par excellence has reached this morning in the order of 35 thousand dollars per unit where it currently fluctuates after a series of setbacks in real time.

Bitcoin price this February 24, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 35 thousand 625.00

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 732 thousand 142.20

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 140 million 228 thousand 193.70

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 3 million 826 thousand 353.00

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 28 million 834 thousand 875.00

Bitcoin in euros: 31 thousand 923.92

Ethereum price this February 24, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 388.36

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 49 thousand 157.06

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 9 million 393 thousand 188.08

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 139.25

Dogecoin price this February 24, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.11

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.30

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 439.74

Dogecoin in euros: 0.10

If you are looking to carry out a transaction in the cryptoactive market, do not forget to stay abreast of its parity evolution in the foreign exchange markets to make informed decisions before completing an operation.

