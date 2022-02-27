Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 26, 2022

The first of the cryptocurrencies to be created, Bitcoinis listed this Saturday, February 26, in the order of 39 thousand dollars after having lowered its value in the financial markets in previous days amid fears caused by the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Without crossing the barrier of 40 thousand dollars per unit, the cryptocurrency par excellence remains relatively stable -remember that volatility is one of its most recognizable attributes of these digital assets-, with oscillations below said threshold.

Bitcoin price this February 26, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 179.20

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 797 thousand 469.11

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 153 million 141 thousand 486.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 207 thousand 125.39

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 406 thousand 380.25

Bitcoin in euros: 34 thousand 730.67

Ethereum price this February 26, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 776.84

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 56 thousand 520.91

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 861 thousand 831.80

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 463.33

Dogecoin price this February 26, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.58

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 495.39

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you plan to carry out operations with these virtual currencies, take into account that these fluctuations must be followed closely and it is convenient that you keep an eye on how it evolves in the markets in real time.

