Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 27, 2022

In the cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin -the first of them- is trading this Sunday, February 27, below the threshold of 40 thousand dollars per unit, remaining relatively stable compared to its level in the previous day, but reflecting a decline in the last hours.

The markets remain expectant to the development of Russia’s military operations in Ukraine and the response of this former Soviet nation, which affects different economic and financial sectors in the world and that of cryptocurrencies is no exception.

Bitcoin price this February 27, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 042.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 791 thousand 954.04

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 151 million 698 thousand 419.30

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 147 thousand 824.98

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 283 thousand 956.30

Bitcoin in euros: 34 thousand 558.67

Ethereum price this February 27, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 776.90

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 56 thousand 307.66

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 785 thousand 705.46

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 454.52

Dogecoin price this February 27, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.55

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 488.13

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

People who seek to carry out operations in the cryptoactive market must be aware of the high volatility that these digital currencies register and that is part of their inherent characteristics, so, if you are interested in making a transaction, it is best that you monitor how behaves in real time before you make your moves.

