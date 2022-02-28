Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today February 28, 2022

This Monday, February 28, 2022, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies maintain the relative stability of recent days, after the decline recorded on the first day of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which shook the financial markets.

Maintaining its volatile essence, the crypto-asset trades below the $39,000 per unit level, spiking almost $1,000 in recent minutes but failing to trade above the $40,000 threshold as investors closely follow developments. of the conflict –in which it is striking how cryptocurrencies have been used to finance the Ukrainian side-.

Bitcoin price this February 28, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 041.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 776 thousand 078.38

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 148 million 878 thousand 409.70

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 085 thousand 758.70

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 30 million 389 thousand 765.44

Bitcoin in euros: 34 thousand 197.01

Ethereum price this February 28, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 638.04

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 53 thousand 713.92

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 322 thousand 967.08

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 353.13

Dogecoin price this February 28, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.53

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 489.12

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

In case you are looking to carry out operations in the field of digital currencies, it is convenient that you analyze how it behaves over time so that you make the appropriate and better informed decision, finding the ideal moment to make your transactions.

