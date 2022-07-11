Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 10, 2022

On the morning of this Sunday, July 10, 2022, they behave like this Bitcoin as the main cryptocurrencies against other national currencies in markets, where the virtual currency par excellence is positioned around 21 thousand dollars per unit with a downward trend.

In general, the cryptocurrency sector is going through a stage characterized by the negative behavior in the markets that has earned it the name of Crypto winter and that has generated large losses in several weeks, moving away from its historical maximum of last year and reaching minimum levels of more than one year.

Bitcoin price this July 10, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 21 thousand 073.40

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 431 thousand 338.78

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 92 million 195 thousand 345.28

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 652 thousand 640.50

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 20 million 498 thousand 196.73

Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 658.97

Ethereum price east July 10th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 173.46

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 24 thousand 018.85

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 5 million 133 thousand 844.08

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 152.04

Dogecoin price this July 10, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.068

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.39

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 297.23

Dogecoin in euros: 0.067

If you are thinking of making operations with Bitcoin, do not forget that it consists of a digital asset with high volatility, but also high risk for your capital, so it will be convenient for you to stay informed in real time before finalizing your operations to have the data and thus make your most informed decisions.

