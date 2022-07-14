Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 13

This morning of Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the price of both Bitcoin as of the cryptocurrencies most relevant to national currencies in the markets behaves as follows, with the world’s best-known virtual currency in a position of around 19,300 dollars per unit.

After having reached historical highs at the end of 2021, the virtual token par excellence has had variations with a downward trend that has been accentuated in recent weeks when it reached minimum levels of more than a year around the threshold of 20 thousand dollars.

Bitcoin price this July 13, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 284.50

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 402 thousand 263.68

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 88 million 739 thousand 169.51

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 464 thousand 483.89

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 19 million 555 thousand 657.68

Bitcoin in euros: 19 thousand 159.88

Ethereum price east July 13 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 035.65

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 21 thousand 598.54

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 4 million 765 thousand 626.33

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 032.73

Dogecoin price this July 13, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.059

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.23

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 271.04

Dogecoin in euros: 0.059

If you consider making investments with crypto assets, remember that in the markets their volatile behavior can allow the generation of profits, but it does not stop implying a high risk, so you should be well informed of their evolution in real time before finalizing your operations.

