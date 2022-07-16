Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 15, 2022

On the morning of this Friday, July 15, 2022, this is the price of Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies against different national currencies, highlighting its location above the mark of 20 thousand dollars per unit against the dollar.

After the series of setbacks that placed the virtual currency par excellence at this level, the cryptocurrency has registered declines, but returns to points close to this threshold where it has settled.

Bitcoin price this July 15, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 20 thousand 939.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 433 thousand 115.18

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 93 million 134 thousand 865.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 684 thousand 822.39

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 21 million 891 thousand 850.87

Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 820.47

Ethereum price east July 15 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 229.75

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 25 thousand 438.58

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 5 million 415 thousand 158.98

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 222.77

Dogecoin price this July 15, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.063

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.31

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 281.88

Dogecoin in euros: 0.063

If you think about making investments with crypto assets, remember that in the markets their volatile behavior can allow you to obtain profits, but it does not stop implying a high risk, so you should be well informed of their behavior in real time before finalizing your transactions.

