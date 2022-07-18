Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 17, 2022

This is the price of the main cryptocurrencies in the markets this Sunday, July 17, 2022, with the most popular of them, Bitcoin trading favorably over 21 thousand dollars per unit and gaining ground while other virtual currencies advance at its pace.

For weeks the sector has been immersed in a downward trend already known as Crypto winter and that has made the cryptocurrency and others hit minimum levels in more than a year.

Bitcoin price this July 17, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 21 thousand 260.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 436 thousand 570.26

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 95 million 350 thousand 118.92

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 717 thousand 126.01

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 22 million 339 thousand 890.67

Bitcoin in euros: 21 thousand 077.63

Ethereum price east July 17th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 358.41

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 27 thousand 893.52

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 092 thousand 148.26

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 346.70

Dogecoin price this July 17, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.064

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.31

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 286.05

Dogecoin in euros: 0.063

If you are thinking of buying the fall in crypto asset prices, you should keep in mind that they are highly volatile, which is used to generate profits but also represents a high risk for your capital, so you should stay informed in real time before finalize your operations.

