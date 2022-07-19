Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 18, 2022

During the morning of this Monday, July 18, 2022, this is how they behave Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies most relevant in the markets before different national currencies with the first virtual currency to be launched reaching a value of 22 thousand dollars per unit.

In general, the sector was affected by the downward trend that has been called Crypto winter in which the token lost much of its value, especially since it reached historical maximum levels at the end of last year.

Bitcoin price this July 18, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 22 thousand 233.70

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 453 thousand 522.50

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 95 million 899 thousand 565.67

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 861 thousand 204.12

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 23 million 324 thousand 875.55

Bitcoin in euros: 21 thousand 904.31

Ethereum price east July 18 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 479.05

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 30 thousand 207.56

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 092 thousand 148.26

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 458.17

Dogecoin price this July 18, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.067

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.37

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 290.82

Dogecoin in euros: 0.066

If your investment plans include making investments in Bitcoin or other cryptoactives, always keep in mind that its high volatility not only allows you to generate profits, but also represents a risk for your capital, so you should carefully analyze the behavior in real time. of crypto assets.

