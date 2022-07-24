Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 23, 2022

This is the behavior of both Bitcoin as the main cryptocurrencies in the cryptoactive markets during this Saturday, July 23, 2022, when they are contrasted with different national currencies, highlighting the position of the most important of the virtual currencies, with an equivalence of 22 thousand dollars per unit.

High volatility is one of the characteristics of cryptocurrencies, but in recent weeks they have reflected a mostly bearish evolution, which coincides with the period that has been called Crypto winter and which is a period in which negative movements dominate for the sector.

Bitcoin price this July 23, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 22 thousand 300.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 458 thousand 157.67

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 98 million 302 thousand 528.52

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 879 thousand 708.24

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 20 million 639 thousand 145.63

Bitcoin in euros: 21 thousand 845.50

Ethereum price this 2 3rd of July from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 534.30

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 31 thousand 521.35

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 6 million 763 thousand 235.83

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 502.08

Dogecoin price this July 23, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.067

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.38

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 296.73

Dogecoin in euros: 0.066

If you consider making your investments with this class of digital assets, do not lose sight of this key factor with which, in addition to generating profits, it represents a risk for your capital; therefore, following its evolution in markets in real time is important.

