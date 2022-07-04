Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 3, 2022

On this Sunday July 3, 2022 Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencies They are trading lower, with the virtual currency par excellence around the level of 19 thousand dollars per unit in the crypto asset markets this morning.

Following a series of pullbacks that dropped to its lowest level in over a year, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency is currently hovering above the $19K threshold after breaking out of $20K support:

Bitcoin price this July 3, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 18 thousand 980.50

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 384 thousand 580.99

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 79 million 813 thousand 951.52

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 382 thousand 189.41

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 17 million 700 thousand 834.69

Bitcoin in euros: 18 thousand 200.40

Ethereum price east 3rd of July from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 044.65

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 21 thousand 166.59

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 4 million 392 thousand 805.48

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 001.71

Dogecoin price this July 3, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.065

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.32

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 273.28

Dogecoin in euros: 0.062

If you are thinking of taking advantage of this volatility to make investments and look for profits, do not forget that this also implies a risk for your capital, so being well informed and following its behavior in real time in the markets will be important.

