Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 5, 2022

On the morning of this Tuesday, July 5, 2022, the behavior of the main cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, the best known among virtual currencies, registers the following levels where setbacks can be seen against national currencies.

The cryptocurrency par excellence continues in a bearish process that has been called Crypto winter and that has meant returning to levels not seen in more than a year, and well below its historical maximum reached at the end of 2021.

Bitcoin price this July 5, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 19 thousand 353.80

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 398 thousand 166.12

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 82 million 041 thousand 327.88

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 446 thousand 291.25

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 18 million 282 thousand 152.78

Bitcoin in euros: 18 thousand 899.16

We suggest you read How can I install WhatsApp Web on my computer or laptop?

Ethereum price east July 5th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 094.40

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 22 thousand 470.38

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 4 million 631 thousand 544.58

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 069.32

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today July 4 in dollars in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this July 5, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.066

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.35

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 279.32

Dogecoin in euros: 0.064

If you are considering making investments in cryptocurrencies, do not forget that these digital assets are extremely volatile in the markets, which is used to generate profits, but it does not stop representing a risk for your capital, so it will be convenient for you to stay on top of their real-time evolution.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.