Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 6, 2022

On the morning of this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, this is the price of Bitcoin and other relevant cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency par excellence is positioned close to 20 thousand dollars per unit after a bearish period that has been called Crypto winter.

Last year, the virtual currency reached historical levels and then lost ground, returning to levels first of 40,000, then 30,000 and finally its current range, from which it occasionally moves away in typical oscillations of digital assets.

Bitcoin price this July 6, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 20 thousand 268.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 418 thousand 966.27

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 87 million 079 thousand 653.55

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 561 thousand 684.93

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 19 million 443 thousand 145.01

Bitcoin in euros: 19 thousand 891.95

Ethereum price east July 6th from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 143.16

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 23 thousand 396.34

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 4 million 868 thousand 116.05

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 111.43

Dogecoin price this July 6, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.067

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.39

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 288.85

Dogecoin in euros: 0.066

If you are thinking of making operations with crypto assets, remember that the same volatility that they have in the markets represents a risk for your money, so you must inform yourself in real time about their behavior before making a move.

