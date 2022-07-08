Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today July 8, 2022

On the morning of this Friday, July 8, 2022, this is how they behave Bitcoin and the main cryptocurrencieswith the first virtual currency to be created trading with an increase of around 21 thousand dollars per unit.

After a series of falls, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world hit minimum levels in a process that has been called Crypto winter and is characterized by a bearish trend in this market.

Bitcoin price this July 8, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 21 thousand 234,830

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 433 thousand 932.76

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 93 million 286 thousand 270.65

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 2 million 693 thousand 348.12

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 20 million 355 thousand 975.76

Bitcoin in euros: 20 thousand 953.77

Ethereum price east July 8 from 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 1 thousand 197.75

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 24 thousand 478.26

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 5 million 258 thousand 721.38

Ethereum in euros: 1 thousand 180.87

Dogecoin price this July 8, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.069

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 1.40

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 301.57

Dogecoin in euros: 0.068

If you are considering making operations with crypto assets, do not forget to monitor their evolution in real time, since they register high volatility as part of their characteristics and this can help generate profits, but it does not stop assuming a high risk for your investment.

