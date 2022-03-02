Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 1, 2022

This Tuesday March 1, 2022 the Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies report an advance in the foreign exchange market where the first digital currency in the world managed to break the barrier of 40 thousand dollars per unit to finally place itself above the level of 44 thousand USD.

After almost a fortnight in which this cryptocurrency timidly approached the ceiling of 40 thousand dollars to descend again, it began to reflect greater gains in a panorama dominated by fear around the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and economic sanctions. that Western countries apply to punish the aggressor.

Bitcoin price this March 1, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 44 thousand 608.70

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 916 thousand 013.09

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 174 million 982 thousand 594.80

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 795 thousand 807.03

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 938 thousand 047.46

Bitcoin in euros: 39 thousand 961.37

Ethereum price this March 1, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 3 thousand 020.17

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 62 thousand 003.79

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 835 thousand 411.99

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 707.88

Dogecoin price this March 1, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.14

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.8

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 534.24

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

If you plan to carry out any operation with crypto assets, it is recommended that you analyze their current price but also their evolution in the financial markets so that you find the ideal moment to carry out a transaction once you are familiar with their volatile behavior that characterizes them.

