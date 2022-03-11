Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 10, 2022

On this Thursday, March 10, 2022, cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and others register relative stability while the digital asset markets carefully observe the development of events in Ukraine and the Russian military intervention, as well as the announcement by US President Joe Biden about the possibility of creating an official digital currency in the country.

Meanwhile, the first and main of the cryptocurrencies maintains its prices in the order of 39 thousand dollars per unit and has not been able to maintain its position for long on the occasions that it has managed to break the ceiling of 40 thousand USD, such as the recent one. jump over the 42 thousand dollars from which it has already returned to its previous levels.

Bitcoin price this March 10, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 39 thousand 076.00

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 821 thousand 543.59

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 146 million 856 thousand 595.40

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 245 thousand 627.66

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 555 thousand 823.80

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 331.74

Ethereum price this March 10, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 579.42

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 54 thousand 315.90

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 9 million 718 thousand 165.67

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 338.71

Dogecoin price this March 10, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.46

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 438.15

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you intend to carry out operations with these cryptoactives, do not forget to take into account that their high volatility is a quality that characterizes them and to make your decisions there is no way to monitor their evolution in real time.

