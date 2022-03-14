Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 14, 2022

This Monday, March 14, 2022, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remain around the level at which they have been trading in recent days, with a slight upward variation, but generally reflecting stability despite momentary ups and downs from which they resume their previous position.

The first cryptocurrency and the best known in the world, bitcoin, continues to register a parity with the US dollar that is around 39 thousand pesos per unit and other digital currencies have a similar behavior. In the markets it comes to show sudden increases or decreases, but stabilizes again under the ceiling of 40 thousand dollars as in recent days.

Bitcoin price this March 14, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 38 thousand 953.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 813 thousand 137.39

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 146 million 991 thousand 470.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 254 thousand 496.54

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 31 million 485 thousand 011.66

Bitcoin in euros: 35 thousand 541.98

Ethereum price this March 14, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 581.83

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 53 thousand 893.30

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 9 million 745 thousand 582.06

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 354.68

Dogecoin price this March 14, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.11

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.40

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 433.35

Dogecoin in euros: 0.10

If you are waiting for the right moment to make a transaction with crypto assets, remember the volatility factor that characterizes them and monitor their evolution in real time in the financial markets.

