Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 17, 2022

Cryptocurrencies reflect this Thursday, March 17, 2022, a bullish behavior in the digital asset market, with the first and most popular of them -the bitcoin– trading at almost 41 thousand dollars per unit, but having crossed the barrier to 41 thousand dollars in recent hours.

For a few weeks the well-known cryptocurrency hovered below the $40,000 ceiling without making any further gains before returning to its previous position. The markets respond to the pronouncements of the Federal Reserve and the US and the development of diplomatic tensions around the conflict in Ukraine.

Bitcoin price this March 17, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 974.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 847 thousand 489.40

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 156 million 660 thousand 524.50

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 491 thousand 275.11

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 708 thousand 105.60

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 012.11

Ethereum price this March 17, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 819,467

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 090.31

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 10 million 757 thousand 233.84

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 542.83

Dogecoin price this March 17, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.42

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 448.63

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you want to carry out an operation with digital currencies, be careful to be attentive to its development in real time so that you find the optimal moment to carry out your transactions.

