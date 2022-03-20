Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 19, 2022

Bitcoin, like other cryptocurrencies, operates this Saturday, March 19, 2022, with a stable behavior since at noon yesterday the main digital currency -being the first and most used- had an increase that made it touch the ceiling of the 42 thousand dollars per unit.

Currently this cryptocurrency is holding above the level of 41 dollars, and its favorable performance gave a boost to other digital assets in their prices after staying below the threshold of 40 thousand dollars per BTC and breaking it occasionally and briefly just to return to its previous position.

Bitcoin price this March 19, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 41 thousand 749.10

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 850 thousand 111.98

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 159 million 474 thousand 118.10

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 573 thousand 024.21

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 534 thousand 168.44

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 725.99

Ethereum price this March 19, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 950.25

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 60 thousand 074.47

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 269 thousand 482.96

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 666.88

Dogecoin price this March 19, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.49

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 466.24

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you are going to carry out an operation in the cryptoactive market, do not forget to carefully analyze how they are developing in real time, since their oscillations and volatility are part of their typical behavior.

