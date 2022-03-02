Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 2

Today, Wednesday, March 2, the price of Bitcoin it remains after the great start to the week, in which its value once again stood above 40 thousand US dollars. Being the most important and valuable cryptocurrency in the world, it sets the pattern for the behavior of the rest, that’s why ethereum and Dogecoin they also recorded increases, but at different scales.

The increase in the prices of cryptocurrencies seems related to the devaluation of the ruble, the Russian currency. As the conflict unfolds in Ukraine international sanctions increase for the invading country, therefore, its inhabitants and other investors find virtual currencies safer than the national currency of Russia.

Since crypto operates outside the traditional banking system, the economic sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union against Russia would be practically inoperative in the digital currency market.

Bitcoin price this February 23, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 44 thousand 051.30

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 911 thousand 854.01

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 17O million 036 thousand 660.90

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 731 thousand 061.16

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 35 million 452 thousand 486.24

Bitcoin in euros: 39 thousand 672.16

We suggest you read: How to calculate the severance pay they will give you when you quit your job?

Ethereum price this February 23, 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 991.09

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 61 thousand 981.13

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 613 thousand 415.41

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 692.49

It may interest you: Gasoline and diesel prices today, Wednesday, March 2 in Mexico

Dogecoin price this February 23, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.13

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.79

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 522.13

Dogecoin in euros: 0.12

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News section.