Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 20, 2022

With a series of ups and downs in the last few hours, this Sunday, March 20, 2022, the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies reflect slight changes from their price above the $41 level.

Swinging sharply from that point to $42,300 per unit, the most popular of digital currencies – being the first to be created – managed to climb above its previous barrier of $40,000 per BTC.

Bitcoin price this March 20, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 41 thousand 548.60

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 848 thousand 057.40

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 159 million 088 thousand 696.30

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 561 thousand 971.99

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 33 million 464 thousand 584.48

Bitcoin in euros: 37 thousand 647.71

We suggest you read Work in Canada: company seeks gardener, pays 46 thousand pesos a month

Ethereum price east twenty March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 885.02

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 746.22

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 020 thousand 314.79

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 607.91

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today March 19 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this March 20, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.43

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 456.57

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

Remember that this volatility is a characteristic of crypto assets, so if you plan to carry out an operation with these digital assets, the ideal is that you stay informed about their price in real time.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.