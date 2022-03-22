Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin prices today March 21, 2022

On the morning of this Monday, March 21, 2022, the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remains variable in its exchange rate, where the quintessential digital currency has registered a series of falls followed by rises in recent hours, showing itself to be unstable.

Although its real-time price remains above the resistance of 40 thousand dollars, a series of abrupt ups and downs have marked its recent behavior in the digital asset market.

Bitcoin price this March 21, 2022:

Bitcoin in US dollars: 40 thousand 928.90

Bitcoin in Mexican pesos: 832 thousand 940.36

Bitcoin in Colombian pesos: 156 million 290 thousand 688.20

Bitcoin in Argentine pesos: 4 million 501 thousand 282.66

Bitcoin in Chilean pesos: 32 million 665 thousand 237.48

Bitcoin in euros: 36 thousand 999.58

We suggest you read Pensión Bienestar, can they take your money if you don’t withdraw it?

Ethereum price east twenty-one March 2022:

Ethereum in US dollars: 2 thousand 899.62

Ethereum in Mexican pesos: 58 thousand 993.64

Ethereum in Colombian pesos: 11 million 072 thousand 459.93

Ethereum in euros: 2 thousand 626.71

It may interest you Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin today March 20 in dollars, euros and Mexican pesos

Dogecoin price this March 21, 2022:

Dogecoin in US dollars: 0.12

Dogecoin in Mexican pesos: 2.41

Dogecoin in Colombian pesos: 453.97

Dogecoin in euros: 0.11

If you plan to carry out your operations with cryptocurrencies, do not forget that this volatility is characteristic of digital currencies, so you must be cautious and monitor their performance before completing a transaction.

For more information on this and other topics, visit our News from My Pocket section.